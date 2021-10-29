https://ria.ru/20211029/vaktsinatsiya-1756892096.html
Some Russians need a “triple” vaccination against coronavirus
Some Russians need a “triple” vaccination against coronavirus
For some people, two vaccinations against COVID-19 are not enough, said doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the air of the online platform Look. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. For some people, two vaccinations against COVID-19 are not enough, said doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the air of the online platform Look. bacteria. “These are seriously ill people with impaired immunity, in whose body new strains of bacteria develop – much more dangerous, more infectious, more deadly,” the doctor emphasized, noting that in such cases it is necessary to be vaccinated with three doses, because the effect of the vaccine will be less than that of healthier people. Earlier, Myasnikov named the most dangerous mistake in infection with coronavirus. According to him, many begin to randomly take various drugs, including blood thinners, hormonal and antibiotics. Such an approach to treatment can only worsen the state of affairs and increase mortality from infection, the doctor said.
The category of people for whom two doses of coronavirus vaccine are not enough
According to him, we are talking about the so-called super-distributors: due to health problems, they become an ideal target for viruses and bacteria.
“These are seriously ill people with impaired immunity, in whose body new strains of bacteria develop – much more dangerous, more infectious, more deadly,” the doctor emphasized, noting that in such cases it is necessary to be vaccinated with three doses, because the effect of the vaccine will be less. than in healthier people.
Earlier, Myasnikov named the most dangerous mistake in coronavirus infection. According to him, many begin to randomly take various drugs, including blood thinners, hormonal and antibiotics. Such an approach to treatment can only worsen the state of affairs and increase mortality from infection, the doctor said.
