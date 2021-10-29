The category of people for whom two doses of coronavirus vaccine are not enough

https://ria.ru/20211029/vaktsinatsiya-1756892096.html

Some Russians need a “triple” vaccination against coronavirus

For some people, two vaccinations against COVID-19 are not enough, said doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. For some people, two vaccinations against COVID-19 are not enough, said doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the air of the online platform Look. bacteria. “These are seriously ill people with impaired immunity, in whose body new strains of bacteria develop – much more dangerous, more infectious, more deadly,” the doctor emphasized, noting that in such cases it is necessary to be vaccinated with three doses, because the effect of the vaccine will be less than that of healthier people. Earlier, Myasnikov named the most dangerous mistake in infection with coronavirus. According to him, many begin to randomly take various drugs, including blood thinners, hormonal and antibiotics. Such an approach to treatment can only worsen the state of affairs and increase mortality from infection, the doctor said.

