The Central Bank has revealed a new type of “game” financial pyramids :: Finance :: RBC

In the wake of interest in digital assets, primarily NFT, that is, non-fungible cryptographic tokens, a huge number of new, including gaming, platforms appear, which the Central Bank regards as financial pyramids, says Pavel, Managing Partner of Ikkert & Partners Law Firm Ickert. Many, though not all, are, he adds.

According to the lawyer, scammers can build pyramids based on the ideas of one of the first online games using NFT technology – CryptoKitties, created on the basis of the Etherium cryptocurrency. CryptoKitties is an online game developed by the Canadian studio Dapper Labs in which players acquire virtual cats with a unique digital certificate, breed and sell them. The BBC reported that the average cost of such a cat is about $ 250, but can reach millions.

“90% of NFT games are now based on exactly the same principle,” the expert points out. According to him, participants in such a project buy and sell some things inside the game for cryptocurrency, which outside this game have no value and cannot be converted into anything else. “Contingent assets have value only as long as there is demand for them, which is created by the game itself. No game – no demand, the bubble bursts, investors are left with nothing, ”the expert warns. According to him, it is difficult to deal with such projects, because cryptocurrencies provide both decentralization and anonymity, which do not allow either determining the ultimate beneficiaries or tracking financial flows.

“Undoubtedly, the activity and fantasies of fraudsters on the way of coming up with new schemes of earning money are frightening,” says Mikhail Alekseev, an expert of the All-Russian Popular Front project “For the Rights of Borrowers”. On the other hand, it is worrying that people might take such investment projects seriously and not as fun, he adds.

How scammers change schemes

In just nine months, the Central Bank has identified 424 pyramid schemes, of which 278 in the third quarter. For comparison, in the first three quarters of 2020, the Central Bank recorded the work of 140 pyramids.

Recently, the activity of fraudsters has also been characterized by the creation of many small “pyramids” operating “under one roof.” “They may have related names, common recognizable details, but the main thing is that all payments go into one pocket or to several related people. This form is used, among other things, in order not to attract the attention of the Bank of Russia and law enforcement agencies to its activities, ”said Valery Lyakh.

Most pyramids attract money using cryptocurrency or under the guise of investing in it, said the head of the Central Bank department. Such Internet projects offer to “make money” with the help of “unique traders” who can “multiply your money in a very short time”. “This is a classic story of financial fraud, only it is sold under the guise of investments in the stock market or other financial instruments, investments in the crypto market,” he stated. “The high volatility of the cryptocurrency, of course, also attracts people who see that yesterday it cost, for example, $ 1000 per unit, and today it is already 5 times more.”

The most important thing is that as soon as citizens transfer cryptocurrencies or money for cryptocurrency to such Internet projects, these funds immediately end up in fraudsters’ wallets, no one gets anything back, Lyakh concluded.