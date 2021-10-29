The cost of the second cryptocurrency in the world has updated the record: Cryptocurrency: Economy: Lenta.ru

The cost of the world’s second cryptocurrency, Ethereum, rose to $ 4.4 thousand, breaking the record, according to the CoinMarketCap website. During the day, the altcoin rose in price by 10.9 percent, and its market capitalization at its peak was equal to $ 519 billion.

By the time the news was published, the Ethereum price had corrected and amounted to 4.33 thousand dollars. The share of cryptocurrency in the market reached 19.65 percent for the first time. The previous historical maximum value of the token was recorded on October 21 – at the peak, the price exceeded $ 4.37 thousand per coin.

In August, Ethereum developers released the London update, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Some of the commissions that miners previously received as a reward are now burned. Burning is the destruction of a part of tokens to reduce their number in circulation. This measure allows you to overcome currency inflation.

Many market participants consider Ethereum a more promising project than the most popular cryptocurrency in the world – Bitcoin. A CoinShares poll showed that 42 percent of investors are confident that the product of the Canadian-Russian programmer Vitalik Buterin will surpass Bitcoin in terms of growth in a few years. However, the same share of respondents is invested in both currencies – 30 percent each.