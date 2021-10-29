The court announced the terms for the defendants in the first case of “Winter cherry”

Zavodskoy District Court of Kemerovo on Friday, October 29, announced terms for the defendants in the first criminal case on the fire in the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping and entertainment center. This was reported by the correspondent TASS from the courtroom.

In particular, the former general director of the Kemerovo Confectionery Plant (OJSC KKK, the main owner of the shopping and entertainment center) Yulia Bogdanova was sentenced to 14 years in a general regime colony. She was found guilty of providing services that did not meet safety requirements and violating fire safety requirements, which led to the death of 60 people in a fire in March 2018.

“Bogdanova Yulia Aleksandrovna was found guilty of committing a crime under Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of two or more persons”) and Art. 219 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of fire safety requirements, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence”). To impose a sentence of imprisonment for a period of 14 years by partial addition of punishments, ”said judge Nikolai Bydantsev.

Bogdanova is under arrest. When passing the verdict, the court took into account the extenuating circumstances in the form of the presence of a minor child, state of health, compensation for damage to 18 victims and a partial admission of guilt. The prosecution previously requested a sentence of 14.5 years in prison for Bogdanova in court.

The court sentenced the technical director of OJSC KKK Georgy Sobolev to 11 years in a general regime colony.

The general director of the main tenant of the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping and entertainment center, Nadezhda Suddenok, received 13.5 years in prison.

One of the guards of the mall, Sergei Antyushin, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The verdict of the service of the fire safety system

The court also found the director of the System Integrator company, which maintained the fire safety systems in the mall, Igor Polozinenko and the company’s engineer Alexander Nikitin, guilty and sentenced them to 6.5 and 5.5 years in a general regime colony, respectively.

“Polozinenko was found guilty under article 219 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and sentenced to imprisonment for a term of six years and six months, Nikitin was found guilty of committing a crime under Article 219 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and sentenced to imprisonment for a period of five years and six months, ”the judge announced the verdict.

Firefighter verdict

In addition, the court found firefighters Sergei Genin and Andrei Bursin guilty of negligence in extinguishing the fire and sentenced them to five and six years in prison, respectively. Bursin received a stricter sentence, since he was entrusted with the functions of the head of extinguishing the fire.

“Bursin Andrey Sergeevich was found guilty of committing a crime under Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and sentenced him to imprisonment for a period of six years. Genin Sergei was found guilty of committing a crime under Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and sentenced him to imprisonment for a term of five years, ”said judge Nikolai Bydantsev.

September 30 11:25

The firefighters were taken into custody in the courtroom, since earlier the measure of restraint against them was changed from arrest to the prohibition of certain actions.

Last words

“When passing the verdict, I ask you to take into account the short time of my work in the shopping and entertainment center, I got a job there a few months before the day of the tragedy, considered the facility safe, took my young son there,” Georgy Sobolev, technical director of KKK OJSC, appealed to the court. The words of the accused leads Telegram channel Mash…

SEC security guard Sergei Antyushin offered his condolences in connection with the tragedy.

“I loved this job with all my heart and gave it all my abilities and strength. I was sure that everything is always good and reliable there, ”

– said the ex-general director of OJSC “KKK” Yulia Bogdanova.

The engineer of the “System Integrator” company, Alexander Nikitin, during his appeal to the court, noted that everything was always working properly for him: both the fire alarm and the warning system. According to him, everything was always checked. He apologized and asked the court to acquit him.

“It hurts me a lot for everything that happened here, and such a tragedy happened. It hurts unbearably, and it hurts unbearably. In connection with this tragedy, I ask everyone to forgive me. I ask forgiveness from all people, from the whole society, from everyone “,

– said the general director of the main tenant of the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping and entertainment center Nadezhda Suddenok.

Appeal against the verdict

Lawyers for firefighters Andrei Bursin and Sergei Genin intend to appeal the verdict. “Of course, we will appeal,” said Genin’s defender Svetlana Tarasyuk. Alexander Polkovnikov, who represents the interests of Bursin in court, agreed with her.

Lawyers for the heads of the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping and entertainment center, Yulia Bogdanova and Nadezhda Suddenok, also intend to appeal the verdict. Anastasia Koledenko, the lawyer of the guard of the shopping and entertainment center Sergei Antyushin, intends to file an appeal against the court decision.

The announcement of the verdict in the framework of the trial on the fire in “Winter cherry” will continue on November 8. Let us remind you that in September the court admitted guilty of all the defendants in the case.

The fire in the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping center occurred on March 25, 2018. 60 people died, including 37 children. Another 147 people were injured. On the fact of the incident, three criminal cases were initiated, the defendants of which were 15 people, among them – two firefighters.