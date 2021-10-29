The court approved the agreement between Tinkov and the US tax authorities for $ 509 million

Oleg Tinkov agreed to settle the claims of the US tax authorities



The claims were based on two documents filed by Tinkov on October 28, 2013: tax reporting and reporting related to the renunciation of US citizenship. In them, the businessman reflected an income of $ 205 thousand and a total fortune of $ 300 thousand. At the same time, on October 25 of the same year, an initial public offering of TCS Group took place, based on which the company was valued at $ 3.2 billion. Tinkov, who owned a stake in TCS , became a dollar billionaire.

After the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of Tinkov, he was released on bail of 20 million pounds and was restricted in movement. The US Internal Revenue Service demanded his extradition, but the Westminster Magistrates’ Court did not consider this issue on the merits due to the state of health of the businessman: Tinkov announced that he has been fighting leukemia since the fall of 2019. In July, he underwent bone marrow transplant surgery, and in December 2020, he reported complete remission.

Judge Taigar, commenting on the settlement agreement, also said with reference to experts that during the consideration of the case, the chances of Tinkov’s survival were estimated at 30-40% in the first year, 30-35% within two years and 10-30% within five years …

Proceedings

Active hearings of the case in the American court began in the fall of 2021 (Tinkov connected to the meetings remotely, while staying in London), after the parties agreed on the terms of the amicable agreement. In accordance with it, the billionaire pledged to pay the US authorities $ 509 million.This amount is calculated as follows: $ 449 million was the amount of the refund (initial tax liability of $ 248.5 million, interest accrued on this amount, and a fraud penalty of approximately $ 100 million ), the rest is additional tax liabilities, which Tinkov recognized for himself.

After the conclusion of the deal on such conditions, the US Department of Justice suggested that the court accept Tinkov’s plea of ​​guilt and deliver a verdict that suits all parties: imprisonment corresponding to the time already served, the maximum fine imposed on Tinkov, and a year of supervision. “In other conditions, the public prosecutor would have demanded a different sentence together with the court. But in this case, the unique combination of Tinkov’s state of health and the ongoing global pandemic require a rare deviation from the usual course, ”- said in the materials of the court. The judge, at a hearing in early October, admitted that he had “seen many requests for leniency for health reasons, but the medical history presented to the court turned out to be larger than any such documents that the court considered.”

A representative of Tinkov told RBC that the businessman did not plan to sell TCS shares and that he had “enough funds to pay the fine in full.” The court received almost $ 450 million from Tinkov on October 12, it follows from his materials. The materials from October 21 say that the businessman has already paid more than $ 500 million.

During the trial, Tinkov’s lawyer Christopher Morvillo named his client one of the most optimistic people he knows. He said that a few weeks ago he asked the entrepreneur how he felt about his trial, to which he replied that he felt like “a bird in a cage that is afraid to fly out of it, despite the fact that the door is open.” According to Morvillo, Tinkov lives “in a cage inside another cage” – and although the door of the cage associated with the court is open, one cannot say that about Tinkov’s fight with cancer.

Oleg Tinkov practically did not speak during the trial – his position was expressed by a lawyer. “Your Honor, I just want to say that I am very sorry,” said the entrepreneur. The judge, making a decision on the approval of the world, wished Tinkov good luck.