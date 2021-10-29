The Economist offered Europe to replace Russian gas with Azerbaijani

Europe cannot completely refuse from Russian gas supplies, but it needs to intensively look for an alternative, according to The Economist magazine. Gas is abundant in the Middle East and North Africa. But the demand for gas is growing in the world. China has significantly increased fuel supplies. Gas consumption is also increasing in Latin America.

The United States is trying to position itself as an alternative to Russian gas through LNG. But American liquefied gas is expensive. Therefore, Europe needs to focus on the construction of the Southern Gas Transportation Corridor. “At present, it can annually deliver to Europe 10 billion cubic meters of gas from the Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan,” the material says.

Bulgaria, for example, is able to meet a third of its needs with Azerbaijani gas. There is also a project to build a gas pipeline from Israel. It can provide EU countries with 20 billion cubic meters of gas.

It will be impossible to completely replace Russian gas in Europe. “A complete rejection of Russian gas is an overly ambitious undertaking, even in the longer term,” the publication says. However, there is a possibility to destroy the Russian monopoly in the countries of Eastern Europe. Europe can also diversify its energy sources by resorting to nuclear energy, which is used by France. Until then, we have to rely on Russia.