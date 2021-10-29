The embassy in Seoul reported that it was notified of the arrest of a Russian citizen :: Society :: RBC

The fact that the South Korean authorities handed over to the United States a Russian, accused of participation in a multinational hacker group, was reported yesterday by the Ryonghap news agency. According to him, the Russian citizen was deported on October 20. The name and surname of the Russian, who is accused of participating in the theft of $ 2 million, were not disclosed. As reported by the agency, the Seoul court approved his extradition to the American side on September 2.

KBS News clarified that in February 2020, someone named Dunaev arrived in South Korea, but was unable to leave due to the coronavirus pandemic. The man stayed in the country for over a year. When the passport became invalid, he issued a new one at the embassy, ​​but did not have time to leave the republic.

Later, the US Department of Justice clarified that we are talking about 38-year-old Vladimir Dunaev, who, according to the department, used the TrickBot malware together with other hackers. “The indictment states that from November 2015 to August 2020, Dunaev and others stole money, confidential information and damaged computer systems,” the US Justice Department said. Alla Vitte, a Latvian citizen, who was arrested in June, is also involved in the cyber fraud case.

Dunaev faces 60 years in prison, he does not admit his guilt.