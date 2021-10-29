https://ria.ru/20211029/kibermoshennichestvo-1756788463.html

The embassy in South Korea told about the extradition of a Russian to the United States

South Korea notified the Russian side of the detention of a Russian suspected of cyber fraud in the United States, RIA Novosti was told at the Russian embassy in … RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. South Korea notified the Russian side of the detention of a Russian citizen suspected of cyber fraud in the United States, RIA Novosti was told at the Russian embassy in Seoul. committing fraudulent actions via the Internet in the United States. He clarified that following the court hearings, the Seoul District Court granted the American side’s petition for the extradition of the Russian, who was extradited to Atlanta, Georgia on October 15 this year. “Further assistance to the Russian citizen and contacts with American law enforcement agencies will continue in the United States, “the embassy added. The day before, the US Department of Justice reported that South Korea had extradited to the States Russian citizen Vladimir Dunaev, who faces up to 60 years of age for cybercrimes.

2021

