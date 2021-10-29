https://ria.ru/20211028/evrosoyuz-1756716628.html
The European Parliament recommends to deprive the ex-mayor of Riga Ushakov of immunity
RIGA, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Legal Committee of the European Parliament (EP) recommends depriving the parliamentary immunity of the MEP and the former mayor of Riga Nil Ushakov, according to the telegram channel “Sputnik Near Abroad.” thanked the members of the European Parliament’s Legal Committee for their professional approach to the case. “I would like to thank the members of the European Parliament’s Legal Committee and the rapporteur for their highly professional approach. I would like to count on the same approach from the Prosecutor General’s Office. While this case is being considered in accordance with the procedure, the only thing that I I would like to add – this is that the whole investigation concerns a homemade album with a video camera pasted inside, found on a shelf with gifts in my office, which was given to me for use. This album was named a strategic object. I myself, this “album is a strategic commodity “n I didn’t see it, I didn’t use it, I didn’t touch it and I still cannot understand why I was not recognized as a victim in this case, “Ushakov wrote on his Facebook profile. Last year, the Prosecutor’s Office of Latvia sent a request to the European Parliament about the possibility of Ushakov’s deputy immunity for criminal prosecution. The ex-mayor of Riga is suspected of possessing a prohibited video surveillance device disguised as a book.
