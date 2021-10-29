The exchange price of gas in Europe approached $ 800

Gas prices in Europe are falling for the third day in a row. Earlier, Putin instructed Gazprom to start scheduled gas injection into European storage facilities after work with Russian

Photo: Valery Sharifulin / TASS



Exchange prices for gas in Europe on October 29 fell by more than 13%, dropping to $ 814.71 per 1,000 cubic meters. m (or € 66.375 per MWh by 15:21 Moscow time), follows from the data of the ICE exchange.

At the opening of trading, the cost of December futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, amounted to $ 944.79 per 1,000 cubic meters. m. By 15:52 Moscow time, the price dropped to $ 818.78.

The Kremlin called the image of “Gazprom” excellent



Gas prices in Europe have been declining for the third day in a row. They began to fall after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom to start scheduled gas injection into European storage facilities.

The company will start this work by November 8, when it completes the injection in Russia. According to the president, this will allow Gazprom to “reliably, stably and rhythmically” fulfill its contractual obligations for gas supplies to Europe in the autumn-winter period and “will create a more favorable situation on the European energy market as a whole.”