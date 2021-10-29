The Foreign Ministry announced the desire of the United States to “expel” 55 employees of the Russian diplomatic mission :: Politics :: RBC

The USA demanded to leave the country from 55 more Russian diplomats and employees of diplomatic missions. Earlier in September, Washington had requested the departure of 24 diplomats whose visas were expiring. Antonov noted that almost all of them will leave without replacement

Maria Zakharova

(Photo: MIDRussia / Facebook)



The US has demanded that another 55 Russian diplomats and administrative and technical workers leave the country in the coming months, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, in essence, this decision “means expulsion.”

Zakharova also stated that the United States is “deliberately leaking” incorrect information to journalists that there are four times more Russian diplomats in the United States than there are American diplomats in Russia. In particular, the United States counts the composition of the Russian Permanent Mission of the United Nations in New York, “which has nothing to do with bilateral diplomatic missions,” the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

“If we compare the embassies and consular offices, the picture is completely different. The Americans now employ about 130 people in Russia, while in our mission in Washington and two consulates general in New York and Houston there are less than 200, ”Zakharova said.