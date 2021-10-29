The forgotten Bitcoin wallet unexpectedly “came to life” for the first time since 2010 – during this time its contents have risen in price 750 thousand times

One of the “forgotten” Bitcoin wallets, the last activity on which was observed back in 2010, unexpectedly “came to life”, writes Independent… According to the publication, the last time this wallet was used on May 17, 2010, that is, more than 11 years ago, at a time when the unknown creator of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency, hiding under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, was still active.

According to the source, the wallet contains 50 bitcoins. In 2010, they cost less than $ 4. However, today they are worth more than $ 3 million at the current rate of one bitcoin according to Coinbase.

It is not known what caused the inactivity of the wallet for the last 11 years. Perhaps the owner has enviable patience and decided to wait for the desired rate of the digital currency. But, most likely, he just now was able to finally recover the long-forgotten password for accessing the wallet.

In any case, over 11 years, the cryptocurrency and the principle of its production have changed significantly. If in 2010 it was possible to mine bitcoins on ordinary home computers and receive 50 tokens per block of the blockchain, today very powerful and very energy-intensive specialized equipment is used to mine Bitcoin. And the cost of one block is now 6.25 BTC.

As writes Independent, there are many more “forgotten” and inactive for many years wallets with tokens similar to the one mentioned above on the Bitcoin network. Some hold entire states. For example, one of them contains almost 80,000 bitcoins, which are valued at almost $ 5 billion at the current exchange rate.