The French edition reported on the failed coup attempt in the country

According to the capital’s Le Parisien newspaper, which had exclusive access to the materials of the General Directorate of Internal Security of France (GUVB), a coup d’etat could have taken place in the country, but counterintelligence officers prevented it. This sensation was picked up by almost all local media, both electronic and paper, and you can understand them: after all, next spring is scheduled for the presidential elections, this culminating event of the country’s “democratic life”, and then some conspirators, look, overthrow the legitimate government …

So what’s the deal? The publication, which appears to be aimed at driving fear into the public, suggests that the plot was led by a former deputy of the centrist Democratic Movement (MoDem) party, 55-year-old Remy Daye. He was expelled from the party for conspiracy fabrications, and the French know him best for the sensational case of the abduction of an eight-year-old girl named Mia, which he organized with his accomplices, and then fled from the police to Malaysia.

So it turns out, at least that’s what Le Parisien writes, the former parliamentarian did not sit idly there, but began “developing plans” to change the regime in France. If the newspaper is to be believed, GUVB investigators discovered that Remy Daiet had created an extensive “terrorist organization” with branches throughout the country, especially in the southern departments and in Paris.

As they intercepted the coded messages, they identified 36 “captains” (apparently, this was the name of the cell leaders), each of whom was responsible for their region. The organization, according to the publication, included police officers, gendarmes, military – both retirees and conscripts. Among them also featured a lawyer from the capital and even the head of one city municipality. Again, according to the newspaper, the underground organization had a “paramilitary wing” headed by a retired lieutenant colonel, 63-year-old Christophe M., holder of the Order of Merit to France. It was in front of him that the task was, according to the publication, to carry out the operation Azur (“Azure”) to overthrow the government.

As a preparation, these persons intended to carry out a number of forceful actions. It was about an attack on a Masonic lodge in Alsace, on vaccination centers, undermining telecommunication towers in the new G5 standard. On the “day of the uprising” Remy Daye and his associates were to gather in Paris and, armed with shields and improvised explosives, clash with the police on the streets of the city, thereby provoking them to retaliate with firearms. All this was supposed to lead to bloodshed and escalation of the situation both in the capital and in other cities of the country.

On the “day of the uprising” the conspirators had to clash with the police in Paris

Then the conspirators, again according to Le Parisien, were going to storm the Elysee Palace, Parliament, the Ministries of the Interior and Defense. At the same time, they hoped to seize some television channel and radio station in order to announce what had happened.

Here is such a huge amount of plans. But here’s the catch. The leader of the conspiracy was extradited this summer by the Malaysian authorities to France and imprisoned in connection with the kidnapping of the girl Mia. Now he is charged with one more charge – of “creating a criminal terrorist community.” At the same time, counterintelligence officers detained his supporters. 14 people have been arrested and are now testifying.

It is difficult to say how the phantasmagoric story will end. But Jean-Christophe Basson Larbi, and he is the lawyer of the main defendant in the scandalous case, believes that “the shadow army, which was allegedly led by Remy Daiet, is a caricature of the contents of this dossier.” According to him, his client has nothing to do with terrorism, he only called for “the peaceful overthrow of the existing political system” and became “the victim of an unparalleled message from the media community.”