The growth of real incomes of the population accelerated to a maximum in 11 years :: Economy :: RBC

The share of social benefits in the total structure of income increased from 22.1% in the third quarter of 2020 to 23.1% in July-September 2021. This is due to lump sum payments in August: pensioners, disabled people and families with children then received 10 thousand rubles each.

“The growth in household income in the third quarter is associated with the still ongoing economic recovery to the base of the third quarter of 2020, when it was still in a crisis state,” said Olga Belenkaya, head of the macroeconomic analysis department at FINAM. The most noticeable increase in the share of income from entrepreneurial activities, which greatly “sagged” during the pandemic, social payments to families with schoolchildren, pensioners and the military (about 700 billion rubles in total) and the rapid recovery of the labor market, she added.

The share of “other cash receipts” decreased from 11.1% in the third quarter of 2020 to 9.8% in the same quarter in 2021, which is equivalent to 1.7 trillion rubles. for the third quarter of 2021. Other incomes include remittances from abroad, according to the Russian Post and the Central Bank, “income hiding from taxation by illegal cash withdrawal”, other receipts determined by the calculation balance method.

Hidden wages (earnings in small businesses and the informal sector) accounted for 15.6% of income (the difference between wages and salaries of employees of organizations), or about 2.76 trillion rubles, follows from Rosstat data.

The unemployment rate according to the ILO methodology was 4.4% in August 2021, or 3.4 million people, which was the lowest in the last ten years (the same figure was recorded by Rosstat in August 2019). Accordingly, the share of official wages in monetary income for the third quarter increased by 0.5 percentage points, to 41.6% (compared to the third quarter of the pandemic 2020).

“This rate of income growth is unlikely to continue in the future – the economic recovery is largely complete and its growth will slow down. In addition, if non-working days with partial lockdowns drag on, this could negatively affect business income. High inflation, which has not yet been brought under control, will also restrain the growth of real incomes, ”notes Olga Belenkaya.

“The main obstacles to real income growth remain high inflation and the completion of the rapid recovery growth of the economy after the coronavirus crisis. Economic growth has returned to a trajectory of 2-3% per year. In addition, new restrictive measures to curb the COVID-19 epidemic have a negative impact on the economy and income, ”said Mikhail Vasilyev, chief analyst at Sovcombank. According to his forecast, in 2021 the level of real disposable income of the population will grow by 2.1%. The main contribution to this growth will be made by the expected increase in real wages of workers – according to Vasiliev, it will amount to 2.2%. Nominal wages will rise by 10%, and inflation for the year will be 7.8%, he adds.