The head of Rosfinmonitoring spoke about the new terrorist financing scheme

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Financing of terrorism today also occurs with the help of computer network games, said Director of the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring Yuri Chikhanchin at a meeting with Vladimir Putin. “As for terrorist organizations, I see that they also use computer games to move finances?” – Asked the head of state. Chikhanchin confirmed this. “This is the system today, the in-game currency is called when shooters are played on the Internet, relatively speaking, and instead of payments for weapons, terrorists are paid for the player. This is a serious problem. We are right now. we are trying to build a model of terrorist behavior, together with the FSB we are building, “said the director of Rosfinmonitoring. According to him, today there are two problems: lone terrorists, who have a new funding system, and youth movements, which have new tools for financial transactions.

