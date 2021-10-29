https://ria.ru/20211029/sud-1756804672.html

The investigation asked in absentia to arrest the co-owner of "B.Yu. Aleksandrov"

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The Tverskoy Court of Moscow registered the investigation’s petition for the absentee arrest of the co-owner of the producer of curd cakes “B.Yu. Aleksandrov” “Rostagroexport” Yuri Izachik; restraint in the form of detention was registered by the Tverskoy Court of Moscow on October 25, “- said the interlocutor of the agency. Also, the investigation asked to arrest another person involved in this case by the name of Belilovsky. In October, both of them were put on the federal and international wanted list. They face punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years under the article on coercion to conclude a transaction or refuse to complete it as part of an organized group. At the end of September, Izachik was charged, the source added. a request to cancel the donation agreement, according to which he transferred 17% of shares in his company Rostagrokompleks LLC (part of Rostagroexport) to five top managers of the Rostagroexport group. 76-year-old Izachik, who was in serious physical and emotional condition after an illness and operation, signed the donation in June under the influence of deception and delusion. In particular, he was informed that the company is experiencing financial difficulties and in the event of bankruptcy, he will be the only one to bear subsidiary liability for its debts. In addition, Izachik was promised in exchange for shares in Rosagrokompleks to redistribute in his favor the shares in other legal entities of the group, which was not done. Meanwhile, the company does not experience any financial problems – for 2020 its net profit amounted to about 191 million rubles , and net assets are estimated at almost 980 million rubles. Already in July, Izachik, who had 15%, as the lawsuit says, “realized that he had been deceived,” and filed a refusal to donate with a notary. One of the defendants – Babachenko – refused to accept the share. But, despite this, in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, 17% are now recorded in Rostagrokompleks LLC both for him and for each of the four other defendants. In the lawsuit, Izachik asked to invalidate the donation agreement and apply the consequences of the invalidity of the transaction by returning him 85% of the company The Rostagroexport group was founded in 1995 by Boris Aleksandrov, who died in November 2020 from the effects of the coronavirus. The group has become a major player in the dairy market both in Russia and internationally. It has three production sites – in the Moscow region, Saratov and Kaliningrad. It produces more than 250 types of products under various brands: curds, sour cream, cottage cheese, curd mass, processed cheeses, sweets, oriental sweets, cookies, jelly, jelly, compotes, confectionery glaze.

