“The Irishman Who Doesn’t Drink”. Biden talks to Pope Francis about booze and climate

2 hours ago

Photo author, Vatican pool Photo caption, This is Joe Biden’s fourth audience with the Pope, but the first as President of the United States.

Joe Biden, the second Catholic president in US history after John F. Kennedy, met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday and talked to him, among other things, about drinking. The American leader flew to Europe for the G20 summit in Rome and then for the world climate summit, which will be held next week in Glasgow.

“This is probably the first time you see an Irishman who doesn’t drink at all,” Joe Biden told Francis. He replied that the Irish, as far as he knew, were very fond of whiskey.

Joe Biden is Irish by his mother and often recalls his Irish roots. He is also a staunch teetotaler: like previous President Donald Trump, Biden says he has never drunk alcohol in his life.

The Biden couple’s audience with Pope Francis lasted an hour and fifteen minutes and was closed to the press, but the Vatican released a short video about her, and then both sides briefly recounted what they had been talking about.

The topic of booze came up in connection with a commemorative coin that Biden gave to Dad. This is the coin of the military unit in which the president’s son, Bo Biden, who died of cancer six years ago, served. “By tradition – but I’m kidding! – if at our next meeting you don’t have this coin, you treat,” the US President said, handing this gift.

The Vatican said in a press release that the President of the United States and the Pope talked about climate change, the pandemic, refugees and the fight against poverty and hunger around the world.

According to the parties, they did not discuss the topic of abortion. Biden, although a Catholic, is in favor of freedom of choice in this matter, and a group of Catholic bishops in the United States has called for him to be excommunicated. Pope Francis, however, distanced himself from this demand.

Voyage for two summits

The new US president demonstrates with all his might that America after Trump is returning to European and world politics as a leader and a good ally. Before the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Biden pledged to invest $ 550 billion in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

On the sidelines of two summits – the G20 and the international climate talks COP26 (also known as COP26) – Joe Biden will meet, inter alia, with French President Emmanuel Macron, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson …