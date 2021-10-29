“The Irishman Who Doesn’t Drink”. Biden talks to Pope Francis about booze and climate

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
59

Joe Biden, Pope Francis

Photo author, Vatican pool

Photo caption,

This is Joe Biden’s fourth audience with the Pope, but the first as President of the United States.

Joe Biden, the second Catholic president in US history after John F. Kennedy, met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday and talked to him, among other things, about drinking. The American leader flew to Europe for the G20 summit in Rome and then for the world climate summit, which will be held next week in Glasgow.

“This is probably the first time you see an Irishman who doesn’t drink at all,” Joe Biden told Francis. He replied that the Irish, as far as he knew, were very fond of whiskey.

Joe Biden is Irish by his mother and often recalls his Irish roots. He is also a staunch teetotaler: like previous President Donald Trump, Biden says he has never drunk alcohol in his life.

The Biden couple’s audience with Pope Francis lasted an hour and fifteen minutes and was closed to the press, but the Vatican released a short video about her, and then both sides briefly recounted what they had been talking about.

