The Kremlin commented on negotiations with Moldova on gas

2021-10-29T12: 54

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. De facto it was not possible to agree with Moldova on gas, there is a growing debt, the question of a new contract remains, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov. the debt is very serious, growing, this is the first thing. And there is a question of a new contract directly related to this debt. There is a seller, there is a buyer, the terms of the contract must be agreed. If opinions do not agree, then nothing can be done. But, of course, Gazprom is open to continuation of negotiations, to search for mutually acceptable options, “- said Peskov to journalists, answering the question of how the Kremlin assesses the negotiations on gas with Moldova. Gazprom is still open to dialogue with Moldova on gas, but it cannot forgive debts, it is a commercial company, the president’s press secretary added. “Of course, Gazprom is open to continue negotiations, to search for mutually acceptable options,” Peskov told reporters. answering the question of how the Kremlin assesses the situation with the gas negotiations with Moldova. “Gazprom cannot give gas for free and cannot forgive debts, this is a commercial company,” he stressed. Answering a clarifying question about rallying other states around supplies gas to Moldova, Peskov noted that Moldova itself appeals to them. “What kind of cohesion are you talking about? This is not cohesion. Moldova turns to them and buys gas at a price that is more expensive than, for example, the price that was discussed at the negotiations. But here we cannot comment on the actions of the Moldovan side, “he explained.

