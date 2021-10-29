https://ria.ru/20211029/vaktsinatsiya-1756835304.html

The Kremlin promised to eliminate the shortage of vaccines from COVID-19

The Kremlin promised to eliminate the shortage of vaccines from COVID-19

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The authorities will eliminate the temporary shortage of vaccines against COVID-19 in the regions in the shortest possible time, said the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov. He noted that vaccination should proceed “rhythmically.” at the same time, everything is fine-tuned, and this deficit will be eliminated in the shortest possible time, “the Kremlin spokesman said. Earlier it became known that in one of the regional centers of the Kurgan region stocks of the Sputnik Light vaccine, which is used for re-immunization, have run out. The authorities have made an application for 20 thousand doses, the batch will be received as the enterprises release it. In addition to the specified one-component drug, Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak are available in Russia, and several more are under development. Vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. Head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent.At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection between mortality from SARS-CoV-2 and the refusal of preventive vaccination.

