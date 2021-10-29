The Kremlin refused to listen to the US criticism of the law on foreign media agents :: Politics :: RBC

The signatory countries drew attention to the law on foreign media agents and the Russian authorities’ onerous requirements for its implementation, noting that several dozen media outlets have been added to the register of foreign agents over the past four months. In total, the list of foreign media agents currently includes 88 individuals and legal entities.

Thus, according to the authors of the statement, the Russian government intends to force Radio Liberty (included in the list of foreign media outlets) to stop working in Russia, similar to how several other independent Russian media had to close in recent years. The Russian authorities, “seeking to unequivocally restrict Russians’ access to independent reporting,” accused Radio Liberty of more than 600 violations and fined more than $ 4.4 million, the authors of the document said.

Read on RBC Pro

The text of the statement drew attention to the replenishment in 2021 of the list of foreign media agents, which included Meduza, Important Stories, VTimes, The Insider, Mediazona, OVD-Info, Dozhd TV channel, as well as Bellingcat and a number of well-known journalists …

The statement noted some of the actions that have been committed against Russian journalists and media this year. Among them, the detention of journalists at uncoordinated protests in support of Alexei Navalny, who is now in prison, searches in the editorial office of the student media DOXA and restriction of the freedom of four members of its editorial board, the recognition of the Project as an organization undesirable in Russia, and the arrest of a Radio Liberty reporter.

“We urge the Russian Federation to abide by its international obligations and obligations in the field of human rights, as well as to respect and ensure freedom of the media and the safety of journalists,” the authors of the statement concluded.

Peskov’s daughter called the law on foreign media agents “raw”



The law on foreign media agents has existed in Russia since 2019. According to this law, Russian media that receive foreign funding must label their materials with a special signature, and foreign media are required to create legal entities in Russia. There is a fine for the lack of marking. In addition to labeling, foreign media agents must also regularly submit to the Ministry of Justice reports on their activities, on how money received from abroad was spent.

On October 21, the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, Dmitry Muratov, who won the Nobel Prize, told Russian President Vladimir Putin about the need to finalize the law on foreign agents and get rid of “vague criteria.” Including the fact that the media enter the register of foreign agents without trial and without warning.

Putin then pointed out that in the United States, where such a law also exists, the decision to include in the list of foreign agents is also not decided through the courts. “You said: it is not decided through the courts, and in the States, too, not through the courts. Ask Russia Today what they are doing there. Do you know how tough? ” – said Putin. The President stressed that the status of a foreign agent does not prohibit the media from engaging in their activities, however, funding received from abroad “must be painted.” At the same time, he promised that he would look at the “vague criteria” of this law.