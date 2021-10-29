The lawyer who defended Safronov, accused of high treason, was put on the wanted list

https://ria.ru/20211028/rozysk-1756749614.html

2021-10-28T19: 21

2021-10-28T19: 21

2021-10-28T19: 37

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Lawyer Ivan Pavlov, accused of disclosing data in the Ivan Safronov case and having left Russia, told RIA Novosti that he was wanted. A case was opened against Pavlov under article 310 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Disclosure of preliminary investigation data”), he was charged. As the lawyer reported, this is connected with the case of Ivan Safronov, adviser to the head of Roscosmos, about the treason he is defending. The order to initiate the case states that the lawyer reported the data of the preliminary investigation to the media without proper permission. In September, Pavlov announced that he had left Russia, citing the fact that the bans imposed in connection with the criminal case had gradually made his work impossible. “On September 20, the investigator in my criminal case issued an order to put me on the wanted list. I and my lawyers have not been summoned to the investigator since July, and it is not difficult to establish my whereabouts, it is enough to call me. But we learned about the wanted list from Ivan Safronov, who was informed about this by the investigator (FSB Alexander) Chaban, “- said the agency’s interlocutor .Pavlov headed the human rights association “Team 29”. In mid-July, Roskomnadzor, at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office, blocked the website of Team 29; shortly thereafter, the association decided to stop working due to fears of criminal prosecution.

