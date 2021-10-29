https://ria.ru/20211029/dublikat-1756813239.html

The list of documents for which an electronic duplicate can be issued has been approved

The government has approved a list of documents for which you can get electronic duplicates, according to the website of the Cabinet.

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The government has approved a list of documents for which electronic duplicates can be obtained, according to the website of the Cabinet. “From July 1, 2022, electronic duplicates of paper documents can be issued in multifunctional centers of state and municipal services. The list of such documents and the procedure for their execution was approved by the Chairman of the Government. Mikhail Mishustin, “the publication says. The list contains a military ID; certificates and documents confirming the right to receive social support, information on income; adoption certificate; various medical certificates and court decisions. “Also in the list are documents on education and qualifications (including those issued abroad), registry office certificates issued outside of Russia, and their notarized translations into Russian; documents on disability received abroad” , – is added in the message. The registration procedure will not take much time: the employee will scan the document, certify it with an electronic digital signature and return it to the owner. Within an hour, the duplicate will appear in your personal account on the public services portal, it will be stored indefinitely.

