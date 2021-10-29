https://ria.ru/20211029/ugol-1756920452.html
The Ministry of Economic Development explained the termination of coal supplies to Ukraine
The Ministry of Economic Development explained the termination of coal supplies to Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
The Ministry of Economic Development explained the termination of coal supplies to Ukraine
The termination of supplies of thermal coal to Ukraine is associated with growing needs within Russia, the Ministry of Economic Development told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021
2021-10-29T18: 31
2021-10-29T18: 31
2021-10-29T19: 36
economy
Ukraine
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/01/1752653233_0:498:2756:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4bcd63f02cfa76dfca92624292a68ac1.jpg
MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The termination of supplies of thermal coal to Ukraine is associated with growing needs within Russia, the Ministry of Economic Development told RIA Novosti. Earlier, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities, Andrey Gerus, said that Moscow would stop exporting the resource for Ukrainian thermal power plants from November 1. At the same time, he specified that the decision does not apply to coking coal, but only concerns raw materials used for energy needs. In November, Russian suppliers will sell to Ukraine more than half of the total volume of coal received by the country. Over the past years, despite the political situation, Moscow has remained the main exporter of coal to Ukrainian enterprises, the press service noted. Moreover, the share of Russian suppliers increased to 68 percent. In physical terms, the volume of coal sales increased from 9.5 million tons in 2019 to 10.3 million in the nine months of 2021. Earlier, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galuschenko announced that it was lagging behind the benchmarks for coal reserves for the heating season. The authorities are considering several options, including an increase in both imports and domestic production. At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers assured that the country is ready for the cold even in the face of the energy crisis in Europe.
https://ria.ru/20211023/koleni-1755903425.html
https://ria.ru/20211017/medvedchuk-1754950883.html
Ukraine
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/01/1752653233_46 0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bac00a33fcf6cd994aae5c419dc3feb5.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economy, ukraine, russia
The Ministry of Economic Development explained the termination of coal supplies to Ukraine
“In the autumn-winter period, it is necessary to pay special attention to meeting its own needs within the country,” the ministry said.
They noted that in November, Russian suppliers will sell to Ukraine more than half of the total volume of coal received by the country.
October 23, 02:10 AM
The mistake of Kiev, due to which Ukraine “will crawl on its knees to Putin”, is named
Over the past years, despite the political situation, Moscow has remained the main exporter of coal to Ukrainian enterprises, the press service noted. Moreover, the share of Russian suppliers increased to 68 percent. In physical terms, the volume of coal sales increased from 9.5 million tons in 2019 to 10.3 million in the nine months of 2021.
Earlier, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko announced that it was lagging behind the benchmarks for coal reserves for the heating season. The authorities are considering several options, including an increase in both imports and domestic production.
October 17, 09:40 PM
The parliament told what Zelensky wants to blackmail Putin