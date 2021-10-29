https://ria.ru/20211029/ugol-1756920452.html

The Ministry of Economic Development explained the termination of coal supplies to Ukraine

The Ministry of Economic Development explained the termination of coal supplies to Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021

The Ministry of Economic Development explained the termination of coal supplies to Ukraine

The termination of supplies of thermal coal to Ukraine is associated with growing needs within Russia, the Ministry of Economic Development told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021

2021-10-29T18: 31

2021-10-29T18: 31

2021-10-29T19: 36

economy

Ukraine

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/01/1752653233_0:498:2756:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4bcd63f02cfa76dfca92624292a68ac1.jpg

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The termination of supplies of thermal coal to Ukraine is associated with growing needs within Russia, the Ministry of Economic Development told RIA Novosti. Earlier, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities, Andrey Gerus, said that Moscow would stop exporting the resource for Ukrainian thermal power plants from November 1. At the same time, he specified that the decision does not apply to coking coal, but only concerns raw materials used for energy needs. In November, Russian suppliers will sell to Ukraine more than half of the total volume of coal received by the country. Over the past years, despite the political situation, Moscow has remained the main exporter of coal to Ukrainian enterprises, the press service noted. Moreover, the share of Russian suppliers increased to 68 percent. In physical terms, the volume of coal sales increased from 9.5 million tons in 2019 to 10.3 million in the nine months of 2021. Earlier, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galuschenko announced that it was lagging behind the benchmarks for coal reserves for the heating season. The authorities are considering several options, including an increase in both imports and domestic production. At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers assured that the country is ready for the cold even in the face of the energy crisis in Europe.

https://ria.ru/20211023/koleni-1755903425.html

https://ria.ru/20211017/medvedchuk-1754950883.html

Ukraine

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/01/1752653233_46 0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bac00a33fcf6cd994aae5c419dc3feb5.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, ukraine, russia