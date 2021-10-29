The Ministry of Economic Development proposed to introduce food aid to the poor :: Economy :: RBC

Photo: Kirill Kukhmar / TASS



The Ministry of Economic Development has offered to provide food aid to low-income citizens, they want to implement the measure to fight inflation. This is reported by Izvestia with reference to sources close to the department.

According to the ministry, the initiative will help reduce the negative impact of price increases on socially significant goods produced in the country. Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed to develop an action plan to reduce food prices.

In addition to providing food aid, the Ministry of Economic Development proposes to establish links between farmers and trade networks, provide state support to personal subsidiary farms and form a separate federal project to support the agricultural sector. It is also proposed to develop weekend fairs and reimburse part of the cost of modernization. The ministry must submit a list of measures to the government by November 1. The Ministry of Agriculture confirmed to the publication that it had already sent its part. The Ministry of Industry and Trade did not respond to Izvestia’s request.