The network is discussing the upcoming role of Kristen Stewart in the film about Princess Diana: “They don’t even look alike!”

Kristen Stewart / Princess Diana

The news that 30-year-old Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in the new film by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain “Spencer” was perceived by the public ambiguously, if not critically.

On Twitter, heated discussions began about the new role of the Hollywood actress, and most users agreed that this role was not suitable for her.

Couldn’t they find a British actress?

There are plenty of British actresses out there who would be much better suited for the role. Princess Diana was elegant and classy, ​​but Kristen was not. They don’t even look alike.

Kristen as Princess Diana is a mistake on many counts.

Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana is one of the funniest casting decisions imaginable.

– the moviegoers were indignant.



Princess Diana

Others noted that 24-year-old British actress Florence Pugh would have been much better suited for the role.

The director himself, however, fundamentally disagrees with the opinion of the majority. He called Stewart “one of the greatest actresses of our time.”



Kristen Stewart

The film will show several days in the life of the late princess, when she realized that she would need to change her life path, according to which she would sooner or later become a queen. According to the director, the film will not focus on the princess’s death, but will focus on her marriage to Charles and Diana’s love for her sons, William and Harry.

We decided to tell a story about a person and how a woman decides not to be a queen. As the plot develops, she realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before meeting Charles,

– explained the director.

Work on the painting will begin no earlier than the beginning of next year.