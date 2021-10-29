The new owners of “Angstrem-T” buy servers on foreign processors from an individual entrepreneur, which has brought down the price by 2 times





The company controlled by VEB, which bought out the bankrupt Angstrem-T for the production of Russian microelectronics, will, following the auction, acquire the required hardware on foreign chips from a private person who has more than doubled the bid price.

Dumping at the auction “NM-tech”

As CNews found out, the “subsidiary” structure of the state development corporation VEB.RF, the NM-tech company managed to save more than half of the budget for the purchase of server equipment for its needs. This follows from the documents posted on the public procurement website.

“NM-tech” is known for the fact that in June 2021 it bought the property of the Zelenograd microelectronic enterprise “Angstrem-T”, which previously belonged to the ex-Minister of Communications Leonid Reiman, but it was bankrupt by VEB. Now NM-tech intends to resume its work by the end of 2021 and is actively looking for new specialists to work on it, including attracting people from abroad. It is assumed that the plant will produce chips with 130–90 nm topology on the production line launched by Angstrem-T on AMD equipment.

The tender for the purchase of hardware was launched by NM-tech on October 8, 2021 in the format of an electronic auction with an initial contract price of 30.4 million rubles. Applications from applicants were accepted until October 19, the auction took place on October 21. Four applicants took part in them.

VEB.RF’s subsidiary buys hardware from an individual entrepreneur at a dumping price

During the auction, LLC Profit stopped at 23.4 million rubles, LLC IT Project Center – at 17 million rubles, LLC Monitor Company – at 14.9 million rubles, an individual entrepreneur Oksana Albertovna Bilalova

brought down the price to 14.7 million rubles, that is, by 15.7 million rubles. It is with her that the contract must now be signed.

What exactly is purchased

Nomenclature of delivery in “NM-tech” includes 13 rack servers of seven types. All of them must support the classic x86-64 processor standard instruction set architecture.

The differences between servers of different types lie in the number of processors involved in them (from one to two), the number of cores in these processors (from 10 to 16), their frequency of operation (from 2.2 to 3 GHz), the maximum total supported RAM ( from 1024 to 1536), etc.

In terms of the set of parameters of the processors, none of the commercially available Russian-developed chips can be used in the purchased servers. The state customer does not disclose the purpose of the acquired hardware.

What is known about Oksana Bilalova

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, individual entrepreneur Oksana Albertovna Bilalova was registered in St. Petersburg on May 24, 2017.

Since 2009, Bilalova has been a co-founder with a 25% stake in SkyGear.ru LLC, which ceased to exist in July 2014. Judging by the declared activities, the company was engaged in the sale of sports goods via the Internet.

Photo of Oksana Bilalova from her profile on "Habr Career"

From January 2015 to May 2018, Bilalova was the sole founder of Membranka.ru LLC. The declared activities were related to the sale of clothing, household and garden equipment.

From March 2012 to April 2016, Bilalova was the sole founder of Membranka LLC. The declared activities were related to the Internet trade of goods of an undefined category.

In the inactive profile of Bilalova on Habr Career, it is reported that she is now 32 years old. She last visited this page more than five years ago. At SkyGear.ru, she managed to work as a financial director. As a specialization and professional skill, she once pointed to “the ability to wake up at 5 in the morning.” Then she noted that she was a member of the climbing and mountaineering section “Voenmekh” (she studied at the university with the same name for three years at the end of the 2000s of the XXI century), as well as the alpine club “Bars”.

In her other questionnaire on the website e-xecutive.ru (the date of formation is not indicated) in the section “about herself” she Bilalova indicated “The goal: six months to work, six months to live”.

The specifics of the activities of “NM-tech”

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, LLC NM-tech was registered on May 7, 2019. The organization does not have a working website. On recruiting network resources, she announces herself that she is a research and production company. “We specialize in the design and manufacture of microelectronic components,” she points out. “Our goal is to ensure the sustainable development of the microelectronics industry in Russia by creating production facilities capable of: meeting the needs of domestic design centers for the manufacture of microcircuits, forming the basic competencies of industry specialists.”

“NM-tech is: its own research base and carefully preserved engineering traditions, high-tech production, professional productive employees,” the company continues. “We strive to become the No. 1 manufacturer in our segment in Russia.”

In June 2021, Kommersant discovered in the EFRSB database that the property of Angstrem-T had been bought out by NM-tech for 8.4 billion rubles. Among the acquisitions – an automatic gas piston power plant (AGE, uninterruptedly provides the plant with electricity), an industrial building with an area of ​​more than 43 thousand square meters. m, including the so-called “clean” room, the right to lease land plots under buildings, various equipment, including an installation for the production of microcircuits with a topology of 130–90 nm. The most expensive was the equipment, its market value is 5.7 billion rubles, it follows from the materials of the assessment.