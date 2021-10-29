The number of Russians who died from COVID-19 this year approached 300 thousand. :: Economy :: RBC

The government’s coronavirus operations headquarters in September did not record such a decrease in daily deaths from coronavirus compared to August. By the end of September, the headquarters began to record an increase in deaths from COVID-19 from about 800 to 870 cases per day. Both the data of the headquarters and the data of Rosstat “are reliable”, but the former take into account only “obvious mortality from covid”, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova emphasized in December.

In October, the incidence of coronavirus and mortality from the virus in Russia increased sharply, as a result of which a non-working day was announced at the federal level, similar to the one in May, from October 30 to November 7, and in Moscow – a partial lockdown from October 28, during which cinemas were closed. , zoos, gyms, shopping centers, hairdressing salons, car services; school holidays have been announced, entertainment, entertainment and other events have been suspended. Restrictions have been tightened in other regions as well.

As of October 29, 56.79 million people were vaccinated with the first component in the country, 50.96 million were fully vaccinated, and the level of herd immunity, according to the federal operational headquarters, is 46.8%. The average occupancy rate of coronavirus beds in Russia is approaching 90%, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on October 26.

The total mortality rate in Russia in September increased by 18.3% by the same month of 2020, or by 31,228 people, according to Rosstat data. If we exclude coronavirus mortality in September 2021 and last years from these data, it turns out that the number of deaths in the country should have decreased.

Natural population decline (the difference between fertility and mortality) in Russia in the nine months of 2021 reached 675.66 thousand people, which is 74.5% more than in the same period a year earlier, according to Rosstat data. The government hoped that for the whole of 2021, the natural decline will be 522 thousand, said in the September version of the unified plan to achieve national development goals (RBC has it).