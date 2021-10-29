https://ria.ru/20211029/energetika-1756787098.html
How Ukraine became dependent on Russia again
The parliament accused Russia of “killing” the Ukrainian energy sector – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
How Ukraine became dependent on Russia again
Electricity imports from Russia and Belarus are “killing” the Ukrainian energy system, a deputy of the Verkhovna … RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
2021-10-29T06: 46
2021-10-29T06: 46
2021-10-29T06: 46
in the world
Ukraine
Belarus
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149167/50/1491675016_0-0:3448:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_27ccab509e344a33172eb07a5a47b263.jpg
MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Electricity imports from Russia and Belarus are “killing” the Ukrainian energy system, Verkhovna Rada deputy Lyudmila Buimister said on Channel 4. Earlier, Ukrainian companies bought electricity from Russia and Belarus available for import in November. The auctions were announced in connection with the expiration of the ban on such purchases, which was established by the National Commission of Ukraine until October 31. According to Buimister, today the situation in the Ukrainian energy sector is catastrophic, and this is how the authorities will explain the need to import electricity from Russia and Belarus. As the MP said, this is due to the failure in the procurement of coal reserves and the lack of support from local mining enterprises. “The second thing that is killing our energy system is, of course, this import of electricity from Russia and Belarus, which they are trying to justify. & Lt; … & gt; This imports kill both the coal industry and the thermal generation industry, “she argues. Because of this, according to the deputy, Ukrainian generating companies allegedly receive less funds and nuclear generation cannot function stably.” the energy sector, which is systematically leading us to Russia and Belarus, to complete dependence on imports from these countries, it can end very badly, “the parliamentarian concluded. In Ukraine, this autumn there was a shortage of energy resources, which are necessary, in particular, for generating electricity. Among other things, this is due to a sharp increase in gas prices, as well as a shortage of coal, which is why part of the thermal power plant is idle in Ukraine.
https://ria.ru/20211028/ukraina-1756722383.html
https://ria.ru/20211013/energetika-1754324719.html
Ukraine
Belarus
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149167/50/1491675016_0-0:2940:2204_1920x0_80_0_0_cd6bb44f96849b07e6e36b4bbd5bb7c0.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, Ukraine, Belarus, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Russia
The parliament accused Russia of “killing” the Ukrainian energy sector
Yesterday, 17:29
Yatsenyuk called the import of electricity from Russia and Belarus a sabotage
According to Buimister, today the situation in the Ukrainian energy sector is catastrophic, and this is how the authorities will explain the need to import electricity from Russia and Belarus. According to the deputy, this is due to the failure in the procurement of coal reserves and the lack of support from local mining enterprises.
“The second thing that is killing our energy system is, of course, this import of electricity from Russia and Belarus, which they are trying to justify. <...> This import is killing both the coal industry and the thermal generation industry,” she says.
Because of this, according to the deputy, Ukrainian generating companies allegedly receive less funds and nuclear generation cannot function stably.
“In principle, today the entire energy sector is managed in such a way that we are systematically led to Russia and Belarus, to complete dependence on imports from these countries, it can end very badly,” the parliamentarian concluded.
In Ukraine this autumn there was a shortage of energy resources necessary, in particular, for the generation of electricity. Among other things, this is due to a sharp increase in gas prices, as well as a shortage of coal, which is why part of the TPP is idle in Ukraine.
October 13, 10:25 AM
Russia is ready for desynchronization of the energy system of Ukraine