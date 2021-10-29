The parliament accused Russia of “killing” the Ukrainian energy sector

https://ria.ru/20211029/energetika-1756787098.html

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Electricity imports from Russia and Belarus are “killing” the Ukrainian energy system, Verkhovna Rada deputy Lyudmila Buimister said on Channel 4. Earlier, Ukrainian companies bought electricity from Russia and Belarus available for import in November. The auctions were announced in connection with the expiration of the ban on such purchases, which was established by the National Commission of Ukraine until October 31. According to Buimister, today the situation in the Ukrainian energy sector is catastrophic, and this is how the authorities will explain the need to import electricity from Russia and Belarus. As the MP said, this is due to the failure in the procurement of coal reserves and the lack of support from local mining enterprises. “The second thing that is killing our energy system is, of course, this import of electricity from Russia and Belarus, which they are trying to justify. & Lt; … & gt; This imports kill both the coal industry and the thermal generation industry, “she argues. Because of this, according to the deputy, Ukrainian generating companies allegedly receive less funds and nuclear generation cannot function stably.” the energy sector, which is systematically leading us to Russia and Belarus, to complete dependence on imports from these countries, it can end very badly, “the parliamentarian concluded. In Ukraine, this autumn there was a shortage of energy resources, which are necessary, in particular, for generating electricity. Among other things, this is due to a sharp increase in gas prices, as well as a shortage of coal, which is why part of the thermal power plant is idle in Ukraine.

