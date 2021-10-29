The participants of the shooting against the background of St. Basil’s Cathedral were given 10 months in prison

51 minutes ago

Photo author, Tverskoy District Court of Moscow

A court in Moscow sentenced blogger Ruslan Bobiev (Ruslani Murodzhonzoda) and his girlfriend Anastasia Chistova, who were photographed against the background of St. Basil’s Cathedral, to 10 months in a general regime colony. They were found guilty of offending the feelings of believers.

The decision was made by the magistrate of the plot No. 370 in the Central Administrative District, the press service of the Tverskoy Court of Moscow reported. Chistova and Bobiev committed public actions expressing clear disrespect for society and committed in order to offend the religious feelings of believers, the judge decided. The prosecutor asked that the young people be sentenced to 10 months in prison.

On September 29, Bobiev published on his Instagram photos taken in the center of Moscow against the background of St. Basil’s Cathedral. On one of them, a girl in a jacket with the inscription “Police” sits in front of the blogger, while he himself is holding her by the hair. The image in the Ministry of Internal Affairs was described only as “a photo of provocative content.”

Currently, the young man’s Instagram account has been deleted. According to Bobiev, 100 thousand users were subscribed to it.

Bobiev and his girlfriend Chistova were detained and given 10 days of administrative arrest under the article on disobedience to the police (Article 19.3 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation). They also drew up a protocol for the girl on the illegal wearing of uniforms of law enforcement agencies (Article 17.12 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation), and for the citizen of Tajikistan Bobiev – a protocol on violation of the regime of stay in Russia (Article 18.8 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation).

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also published a video in which Bobiev says that he is engaged in “pranks”, for which he was previously taken to the police, and apologizes several times. “I took pictures near the church, I apologize, I sincerely apologize, I will never do that again,” Bobiev said.

Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that “given that the actions of the young people were public, demonstrative, expressed clear disrespect for society and contained signs of insulting the feelings of believers,” a criminal case could be instituted against them.

On October 20, it became known that Bobieva and Chistova would be tried under the article on insulting the feelings of believers (part 1 of article 148 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).