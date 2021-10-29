The participants of the shooting against the background of St. Basil’s Cathedral were given 10 months in prison

Chistova and Bobiev

Photo author, Tverskoy District Court of Moscow

A court in Moscow sentenced blogger Ruslan Bobiev (Ruslani Murodzhonzoda) and his girlfriend Anastasia Chistova, who were photographed against the background of St. Basil’s Cathedral, to 10 months in a general regime colony. They were found guilty of offending the feelings of believers.

The decision was made by the magistrate of the plot No. 370 in the Central Administrative District, the press service of the Tverskoy Court of Moscow reported. Chistova and Bobiev committed public actions expressing clear disrespect for society and committed in order to offend the religious feelings of believers, the judge decided. The prosecutor asked that the young people be sentenced to 10 months in prison.

On September 29, Bobiev published on his Instagram photos taken in the center of Moscow against the background of St. Basil’s Cathedral. On one of them, a girl in a jacket with the inscription “Police” sits in front of the blogger, while he himself is holding her by the hair. The image in the Ministry of Internal Affairs was described only as “a photo of provocative content.”

Currently, the young man’s Instagram account has been deleted. According to Bobiev, 100 thousand users were subscribed to it.

