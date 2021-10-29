The Pension Fund of the Russian Federation recalled the payment of 7,000 rubles in November

Who has the right to count on money from the state

Single parents raising children between the ages of 8 and 16 can receive an average of 7,000 rubles in November. The allowance will be paid every month, according to the Russian Pension Fund (PFR).

“Parents who single-handedly raise children from 8 to 16 years old, inclusive, and have an income that does not exceed the subsistence minimum per capita in the region of residence, have the right to payment,” said the FIU.

To calculate the monthly income, you need to divide the family’s annual income by 12 months and by the number of family members, the fund explained.

As specified in the press service of the Pension Fund of Russia, the amount of the monthly allowance, which is indexed at the beginning of each year, is equal to 50% of the subsistence minimum for children in the region of residence. Single-parent families with several children aged from 8 to 16 years old, the allowance is sent to each child, the report said. The monthly allowance is prescribed for a period of 12 months, it can be extended upon application. When submitting an application within six months from the date of reaching the age of 8, the benefit will be credited from the age of 8, if later – from the date of application, the details were shared with the Pension Fund of Russia.

For example, in Moscow, parents who bring up children aged 8 to 16 alone will receive 7791 rubles, in Primorye – 7704.5 rubles, in Transbaikalia – 7214.23 rubles.

To receive a payment, you must submit an application electronically through the public services portal or contact the PFR client service at your place of residence. It will be enough to submit only an application, the Pension Fund itself will request the required documents from the relevant authorities and organizations.

The term for consideration of the application is 10 days, in some cases – 30 working days. The money will be transferred to the card on a monthly basis from the 1st to the 20th day.

