The rise of Shiba Inu and the Ethereum record. The main events of the week in the crypto world :: RBC.Crypto

The US has published a guide to regulating DeFi and NFT, the authorities of El Salvador bought bitcoins for $ 25 million, Tether will start collecting data about its users and other news of the past working week

Monday

Elon Musk explained the support of Dogecoin by the popular nature of the cryptocurrency

The businessman noted that he considers altcoin to be a “people’s cryptocurrency”, since many Tesla and SpaceX employees own it.

Solana ranked sixth among the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization

During the day, the altcoin has risen in price by 10%. At 16:25 Moscow time on October 25, the token is trading at $ 206, and its market value is $ 62.4 billion

Mastercard will add support for cryptocurrency payments

Payment network partners will soon be able to integrate digital asset support into their own products

Tuesday

Tesla announced plans in the future to resume accepting cryptocurrency

Electric Car Maker Quarterly Report Says Digital Assets Have Long-Term Potential As An Investment And An Alternative To Cash

US authorities to provide guidance on regulation of stablecoins

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will receive new powers to work with stable digital coins

Tether will start collecting data about its users

USDT stablecoin issuer has partnered with Notabene, a company that specializes in identifying digital asset holders

Wednesday

Shiba Inu Token Capitalization Exceeded Nissan Value

During the day, the “meme” token has risen in price by 30%, updating the historical maximum value. Altcoin price rises on expectations of a possible listing in the Robinhood app

Traders lost more than $ 540 million after Bitcoin dropped to $ 58K

During the day, the cryptocurrency fell by 7% and reached a local minimum since mid-October

Bloomberg reporter named the advantages of Shiba Inu over Dogecoin

Joe Weisental argues that it is incorrect to call the altcoin a clone of Dogecoin, since the SHIB developers have created an entire ecosystem with their own decentralized exchange and smart contracts.

Thursday

El Salvador’s authorities bought bitcoins for $ 25 million

President of the country Nayyib Bukele announced the acquisition of 420 BTC, now in total the state owns 1120 BTC worth over $ 66 million

Shiba Inu token outperforms Dogecoin in terms of capitalization

On October 28, the price of the “killer” Dogecoin updated its all-time high above $ 0.000086, and its market value increased to $ 42.3 billion

US publishes DeFi and NFT regulation guidelines

According to the new rules, projects in the field of decentralized finance come under the supervision of regulators only if any persons retain control or sufficient influence on the project.

Friday

Ethereum price renewed its all-time high

Altcoin has risen in price by 8% per day, its market capitalization exceeded $ 514 billion

Token based on the series “Squid Game” for a day has risen in price by 3380%

Altcoin trading volumes in 24 hours increased by 60% to $ 5.8 million, but Coinmarketcap service warned that SQUID holders were faced with the impossibility of selling the token

In the USA, the demand for specialists in the field of blockchain has grown sevenfold in a year

Jobs related to digital assets have appeared in many companies since August 2020, according to Linkedin, the social network for job search.

