The rise of Shiba Inu and the Ethereum record. The main events of the week in the crypto world :: RBC.Crypto

The US has published a guide to regulating DeFi and NFT, the authorities of El Salvador bought bitcoins for $ 25 million, Tether will start collecting data about its users and other news of the past working week
Monday
Elon Musk explained the support of Dogecoin by the popular nature of the cryptocurrency
The businessman noted that he considers altcoin to be a “people’s cryptocurrency”, since many Tesla and SpaceX employees own it.
Solana ranked sixth among the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization
During the day, the altcoin has risen in price by 10%. At 16:25 Moscow time on October 25, the token is trading at $ 206, and its market value is $ 62.4 billion
Mastercard will add support for cryptocurrency payments
Payment network partners will soon be able to integrate digital asset support into their own products
Tuesday
Tesla announced plans in the future to resume accepting cryptocurrency
Electric Car Maker Quarterly Report Says Digital Assets Have Long-Term Potential As An Investment And An Alternative To Cash
US authorities to provide guidance on regulation of stablecoins
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will receive new powers to work with stable digital coins
Tether will start collecting data about its users
USDT stablecoin issuer has partnered with Notabene, a company that specializes in identifying digital asset holders
Wednesday
Shiba Inu Token Capitalization Exceeded Nissan Value
During the day, the “meme” token has risen in price by 30%, updating the historical maximum value. Altcoin price rises on expectations of a possible listing in the Robinhood app
Traders lost more than $ 540 million after Bitcoin dropped to $ 58K
During the day, the cryptocurrency fell by 7% and reached a local minimum since mid-October
Bloomberg reporter named the advantages of Shiba Inu over Dogecoin
Joe Weisental argues that it is incorrect to call the altcoin a clone of Dogecoin, since the SHIB developers have created an entire ecosystem with their own decentralized exchange and smart contracts.
Thursday
El Salvador’s authorities bought bitcoins for $ 25 million
President of the country Nayyib Bukele announced the acquisition of 420 BTC, now in total the state owns 1120 BTC worth over $ 66 million
Shiba Inu token outperforms Dogecoin in terms of capitalization
On October 28, the price of the “killer” Dogecoin updated its all-time high above $ 0.000086, and its market value increased to $ 42.3 billion
US publishes DeFi and NFT regulation guidelines
According to the new rules, projects in the field of decentralized finance come under the supervision of regulators only if any persons retain control or sufficient influence on the project.
Friday
Ethereum price renewed its all-time high
Altcoin has risen in price by 8% per day, its market capitalization exceeded $ 514 billion
Token based on the series “Squid Game” for a day has risen in price by 3380%
Altcoin trading volumes in 24 hours increased by 60% to $ 5.8 million, but Coinmarketcap service warned that SQUID holders were faced with the impossibility of selling the token
In the USA, the demand for specialists in the field of blockchain has grown sevenfold in a year
Jobs related to digital assets have appeared in many companies since August 2020, according to Linkedin, the social network for job search.
You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.