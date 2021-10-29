The robbers hijacked a BMW bodyguard of Tom Cruise worth 100 thousand pounds and stole the actor’s luggage for several thousand more

During the filming of Mission Impossible 7, attackers hijacked Tom Cruise’s bodyguard’s BMW X7, which contained the actor’s luggage worth thousands of pounds. writes The Sun.

The criminals used a scanner to copy the signal from the keyless ignition key fob of a luxury car parked outside a hotel in Birmingham. This ruse, which the Mission Impossible agents could well have used, allowed the gang to drive away under the noses of the actor’s guards. The cost of the car is estimated at 100 thousand pounds.

The thieves intercept the signals by forcing the selected vehicle to transmit the signal to the keyless key fob. An attacker standing next to a car intercepts the signal, tricking the car into thinking the key is within reach and unlocking it. Once the accomplice is inside the vehicle, the process can be repeated to start the engine and then program the empty key fob through the vehicle’s computer port.

Criminals could also jam the driver’s key fob, transmitting the same radio frequency that is used to lock the car, thus leaving it unlocked, allowing access to its computer equipment.

A bodyguard in charge of securing Cruise in Birmingham discovered that BMW had disappeared from its seat early Wednesday morning. The hotel recommended leaving the car in a secure car park, but Cruz’s driver decided to park it outside the hotel. The car was later found by the police because it was equipped with an electronic tracking device, but everything in it was gone.

BMW provided the actor with a similar replacement car within hours of the theft.

A source from The Sun says that Tom Cruise is furious about what happened.