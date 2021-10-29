The Russian Foreign Ministry reacted to reports of the capture of 37 Russians by soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on media reports about the detention of 37 Russian citizens by soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the “gray zone” of the village of Staromaryevka in the Donbass.

The department said that the situation in the village is complicated by “filtration measures” by the Ukrainian servicemen, who impose a curfew there and restrict the movement of civilians to check the passport regime.

“These documents were confiscated from citizens who had passports of Russia and the DPR, and their owners were subjected to violent actions. It even triggered an armed escalation, which was discussed at the meeting of the contact group on October 27. Fortunately, only buildings were damaged during the shelling, ”the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, by now representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and employees of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) have appeared at the entrance to Staromaryevka.

“We continue to monitor the development of the situation. We call on our partners in the “Normandy format” and the OSCE to encourage Kiev to stop violent actions against local residents, “the document says.

In conclusion, the Foreign Ministry said that Moscow will take all possible measures to protect the rights and interests of Russian citizens, wherever they are.

The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin earlier announced the seizure of the village of Staromaryevka on the demarcation line in Donbass.

Boris Gryzlov, Russia’s plenipotentiary in the contact group for resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine, claims that Kiev is trying to provoke Donbass to resume hostilities.