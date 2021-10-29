https://ria.ru/20211029/politika-1756808394.html

The Saratov region commented on rumors about the resignation of the governor

SARATOV, October 29 – RIA Novosti, Eduard Demyanets. The governor of the Saratov region Valery Radaev is working, despite rumors of a possible resignation, the head of the region has a working schedule, the head of his press service Nina Popova told RIA Novosti. to resign before the start of the next election campaign – in the fall of this year or in the spring of 2022. “The term of office of the governor expires in September 2022. Now he is working, everything is on schedule, the work schedule is scheduled,” Popova said, commenting on rumors of a possible resignation Radaev. Earlier on Wednesday at a meeting of the regional duma, in response to the remark of the deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Bondarenko, who expressed a desire to take part in the gubernatorial elections in 2022 to take part in a debate with Radaev, the head of the region said that “my powers have been completed,” but a little later clarified: “My powers will end next year.” la Radaeva with the powers of the governor. After the expiration of his first governor’s term, Radaev won the elections in September 2017 and took office for a second five-year term. According to the charter of the region, the governor of the region is elected for a term of five years and cannot fill this position for more than two consecutive terms. Currently, Senator Andrey Klishas and the head of the Duma committee Pavel Krasheninnikov are in the State Duma in order to implement the updated provisions of the Constitution of the Russian Federation and develop provisions on a unified public system. authorities introduced a draft law “On general principles of the organization of public authority in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.” The bill, in particular, removes the ban for governors from being elected for more than two consecutive terms.

