The shares of the automaker Volvo rose by 15% at the debut trading on the stock exchange :: News :: RBC Investments

The Swedish car manufacturer Volvo Car went public in Stockholm and raised $ 2.3 billion from investors.The company’s IPO became one of the largest in Europe in 2021

Photo: Shutterstock



Volvo shares rose 11% to SEK 58.5 at the start of trading on the Stockholm stock exchange, Bloomberg reported. At its peak, the value of securities on the stock exchange rose on October 29 to the level of 60.94 kroons, which is 14.98% higher than the level of the initial placement of securities.

Carmaker Volvo Cars, owned by the Chinese company Geely, has held an IPO on Nasdaq Stockholm for 53 Swedish kronor ($ 6.2). Trading in the shares began on October 29 under the ticker VOLCAR B. As of 10:46 Moscow time, the shares were traded at 59.89 Swedish kronor, that is, 13% higher than the placement price.

According to the results of the IPO, investors valued the car company at 158 ​​billion Swedish kronor (about $ 18.6 billion). The company sold about 380 million new shares and raised about 20 billion kronor ($ 2.3 billion). According to Bloomberg calculations, the Volvo Car placement was one of the largest IPOs in Europe since the Polish postal company InPost raised € 2.8 billion in January.

The company reduced its initial offering by 20% due to volatility in global equity markets. The global coordinators of the placement were Goldman Sachs and SEB AB. Following the IPO, Geely will retain a majority stake in the company.

With the money raised during the IPO, Volvo is going to increase production. By 2025, the company plans to increase its annual sales to 1.2 million vehicles, with half of them fully electric. Volvo intends to sell only all-electric vehicles by 2030. In its lineup there will be no cars with gasoline or diesel internal combustion engines, including hybrids. In addition, the company plans to build its own battery manufacturing plant in Europe.

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. China’s Geely, Volvo’s parent company, acquired the Swedish carmaker from Ford Corporation for $ 1.8 billion in 2010. Geely had already planned to list Volvo in 2018, but then postponed the IPO due to trade tensions between the US and China. Volvo and Geely also considered a merger, but dropped the plan in February 2021.

Volvo’s revenue in the third quarter of 2021 rose 11% to SEK 85.3 billion ($ 9.9 billion). Adjusted operating income was SEK 9.4 billion ($ 1.1 billion). Net profit in July-September increased by 23% – to 7.05 billion Swedish kronor ($ 818.9 million). Earnings per share were 3.47 Swedish kronor ($ 0.4). The company said its financial results were affected by a shortage of chips and other components, as well as problems with logistics, which led to production disruptions and increased costs.