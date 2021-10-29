The Sputnik Light vaccine has ended in the Voronezh region :: Society :: RBC

Due to the lack of oxygen, the military transferred more than 5 tons of liquefied gas to hospitals in the Voronezh region, which is used to treat seriously ill patients with coronavirus, the press service of the Western Military District reported earlier.

Regions began to report the shortage of Sputnik Light reserves since October 26, when the vaccine ran out in Yekaterinburg, the E1 portal wrote, citing a source. The head of one of the city’s polyclinics said that neither the doctors nor the regional health ministry knew about the timing of Sputnik Light’s deliveries.

The vaccine ended in Perm as well, the readers of RBC Perm reported, and the local Ministry of Health clarified that the drug was available, but in limited quantities. On October 28, the drug also disappeared from the warehouses of St. Petersburg, the city health committee said. The department drew attention to the fact that the federal Ministry of Health is engaged in the distribution of supplies to the constituent entities of Russia and there is no information on the timing of the delivery of the next batch of vaccine yet.

The deficit of “Sputnik Light” was also recorded in the Kurgan region, told RBC in the department of information and internal policy of the region. The vaccine ended in Kurgan, but there are still enough supplies in the regions of the region, the authorities noted. They explained the shortage by high demand and drew attention to the fact that they had already submitted an application for the supply of 20 thousand doses of Sputnik Light, without specifying a timeframe.

Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov explained the situation with the shortage of vaccines by the fact that Russians are not going to be vaccinated in a measured way during the entire vaccination campaign, but at one moment. He stated that the deficit will be eliminated in a short time, since “everything is in order” in the country.

Sputnik Light is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. It is used for both vaccination and revaccination six months after the full vaccination cycle. In addition, it was “Sputnik Light” that the Ministry of Health authorized to use with simultaneous vaccination against coronavirus and influenza.