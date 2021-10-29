https://ria.ru/20211029/krizis-1756887036.html

The State Department accused Russia of inaction due to the gas crisis in Europe

2021-10-29T16: 19

2021-10-29T16: 19

2021-10-29T17: 16

WASHINGTON, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Russia by its actions did not provoke the current energy crisis in Europe, said Amos Hochstein, a spokesman for the State Department for Energy Security. international research. However, he is confident that Russia has not taken steps to mitigate the situation. This fall, gas quotes are in a fever. Back in early August, futures traded at $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, but by the end of September they more than doubled, and on October 6 they jumped to a historic high of $ 1937. This was followed by a decline, but prices continue to be at a high level. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents. Experts believe that the preconditions for this situation are the low level of occupancy of European storages, limited supply from suppliers and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia. Europe on October 13 began an active period of gas withdrawal from its UGS facilities. By the start of the season, they were just over 78 percent filled, 14 percentage points less than the five-year average. According to Vladimir Putin, the deficit was a result of the economic policy of the European Commission. In addition, eight billion cubic meters of fuel were not supplied to Europe from the United States and the Middle East, while Gazprom increased imports by 11 billion cubic meters. After the Russian president’s instructions to Gazprom to start filling storage facilities in Europe, quotations slid down.

2021

