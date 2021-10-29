The State Department announced the approval of additional flights over Russia

https://ria.ru/20211029/polety-1756796399.html

American planes will fly over Russia more often

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The US State Department said that Russia has approved requests from American airlines to increase the number of flights in its airspace, according to media reports, the department confirmed the receipt of a letter from the airlines and said that last week Moscow agreed to additional flights, however, their The number has not been disclosed. Earlier, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, FedEx Corp United Parcel Service and other large companies sent a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken with a request to increase the number of flights in Russian airspace. Otherwise the planes will have to use alternative inefficient routes, which will lead to wasted time, unnecessary technical stops and excess CO2 emissions, they said.

