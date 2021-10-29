The State Duma offered a new benefit for pensioners who own cars

State Duma deputy, first deputy chairman of the committee on property, land and property relations, Ivan Sukharev proposed to exempt cars belonging to pensioners from transport tax. We are talking only about machines with an engine power of up to 150 hp. with.

RT writes about this with reference to a copy of a letter addressed to the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov.

It is clarified that now each region of Russia has the right, at its discretion, to establish preferential conditions for the payment of transport tax for pensioners.

Thus, it may turn out that in two neighboring regions of the Russian Federation, completely different conditions for calculating such a tax may apply for a pensioner.

Sukharev pointed out that due to their age and reduced mobility, many elderly people especially need their own cars in small settlements.

“In this connection, I ask you to evaluate the expediency of exempting citizens who have retired due to old age from calculating the transport tax on one passenger car with an engine power of up to 150 hp. with. “, – said in the document sent to the Ministry of Labor.

The MP recalled that in many villages where pensioners live, there are problems with transport and people just need a car.