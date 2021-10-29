The State Duma proposed a new benefit for pensioners with a car – Gazeta.ru

State Duma Deputy Ivan Sukharev proposed to adopt a law that exempts pensioners with a car with an engine power of up to 150 hp from taxes. It is reported by RTreferring to a copy of the letter.

Sukharev recalled that now in Russia there is no single benefit for pensioners with personal transport, and therefore situations arise when citizens from two neighboring regions have completely different expenses for a car. In his opinion, citizens of retirement age need a car due to the lack of public transport in many small towns.

“In this connection, I ask you to evaluate the feasibility of exempting citizens who have retired due to old age from calculating the transport tax on one passenger car with an engine capacity of up to 150 hp,” the letter to the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov says.

Formerly a lawyer Ivan Soloviev remindedthat by December 1, car owners must pay transport tax for 2020. And already in October, motorists began to receive letters from their territorial tax authorities with their calculation.