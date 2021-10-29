The State Duma proposed to exempt some of the pensioners from the transport tax

Sukharev cited as an example a situation when the conditions for calculating the transport tax may differ in two neighboring regions. So, in one of them, a pensioner who owns a car with a capacity of up to 150 hp does not pay tax, and in another, the same citizen is obliged to pay half of the tax amount at the rate for a car with a capacity of up to 100 hp.

Residents of small settlements where there is no public transport feel a special need for a private car, the deputy concluded.

RBC sent a request to the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Russia.

Initiatives to abolish the transport tax in Russia have arisen more than once. In particular, the bills were introduced by deputies from the Liberal Democratic Party and the representative of “United Russia” Andrei Baryshev. Liberal Democrats argued that the transport tax is calculated unfairly, since “it is calculated depending on the power of the vehicle’s engine, and not on its service life and other characteristics.” Due to the innovation, the regions, according to the Accounting Chamber, could receive about 160 billion rubles less, the parliamentarians pointed out. This could be compensated for by a transfer from the federal budget, the authors of the initiative believed. The State Duma rejected the bill.

In turn, Baryshev proposed replacing the tax with an excise tax on the sale of fuel; the bill was returned for revision.

In August of the same year, the Ministry of Finance announced that it was impossible to abolish the transport tax, since revenues to local and regional budgets would be reduced. It is unacceptable to compensate for losses by increasing the rate of excise duty on fuel, as this could provoke an increase in the price of “almost all goods,” the Ministry of Finance said.