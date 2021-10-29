The Sun reporters revealed the reasons for the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The reasons for the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have become known. The journalists of The Sun wrote about this. Close sources say that Kim was the initiator of the divorce.

Insiders associate the breakup of the pair with the success of Kim Kardashian. “Each of the sisters is a millionaire, and none of them let their boyfriends and husbands get on their way to success,” they emphasize.

The material also notes that all the former Kardashian family developed addictions or mental disorders. For example, Scott Disick, a famous businessman, struggled with alcohol addiction for a long time, and basketball player Lamar Odom abused drugs.

The authors of the article note that marriage has radically changed the status of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in society. Before marriage, the girl had a dubious reputation, and during the relationship she became one of the most influential entrepreneurs in the world. During this time, Kanye became a member of several large-scale scandals and was often criticized by fans.

We will remind, earlier the Kardashian family – Jenner announced a collaboration with Hulu. The new show will premiere at the end of 2021. It became known that in the series, Kim will tell in detail about the reasons for the divorce. More details in our material.