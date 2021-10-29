The United States and its allies criticized Russia for the law on foreign media agents – Gazeta.Ru

The US State Department issued a statement on behalf of Washington and its allies, in which it criticized the Russian authorities for harassing independent journalists and the media through the Foreign Media Agent Act. It is reported by TASS with reference to the text of the State Department statement.

The statement was signed by representatives of the United States, Washington’s closest allies, and representatives of Ukraine. They called on Russia to abide by its international human rights obligations and to ensure media freedom and safety for journalists.

Previously reportedthat the heads of charitable foundations sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to change the operation of the law on foreign agents, in which they proposed to include charitable organizations in the list of persons who are not covered by the law on foreign agents. In addition, they asked to submit the right of NPOs already included in the list of foreign agents to leave the register in the event of a change in the law.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov statedthat with the appeal of charitable organizations to Vladimir Putin, the necessary work will be done.