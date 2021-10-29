https://ria.ru/20211029/ucheniya-1756959168.html

The United States began naval operations in the Black and Mediterranean Seas

The headquarters of the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet and NATO’s Naval Strike and Support Forces are launching operations in the Black and Mediterranean Seas, the Navy said in a statement. RIA Novosti, 30.10.2021

WASHINGTON, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Headquarters for the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet and NATO’s Naval Strike and Support Forces are starting operations in the Black and Mediterranean Seas, the Navy said in a statement. The headquarters will be stationed on the Sixth Fleet command ship Mount Whitney. No further details have been provided regarding the upcoming operations. The Sixth Fleet was also informed that an Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyer USS Porter was heading for the Black Sea. Whether its dispatch to the region is related to the announced operation is not specified. The US Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full range of naval operations, often jointly with allies and partners from other government departments. At the end of July, the Russian the Foreign Ministry pointed to the artificial aggravation of the situation in the Black Sea by extra-regional players. The Foreign Ministry noted the special role of Turkey, which can control the passage of warships through the straits. Shipping in the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles is regulated by the Montreux Convention of 1936. The document preserves the freedom of passage through the straits for merchant ships of all countries both in peacetime and in wartime. However, the regime of passage of warships is different in relation to the Black Sea and non-Black Sea states. For the latter, there are significant restrictions on class and length of stay.

