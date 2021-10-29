The White House spoke about the shortage of energy resources

https://ria.ru/20211028/energonositeli-1756769293.html

WASHINGTON, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The US believes that the global recovery should not be hampered by energy shortages, and intends to work to eliminate the disparity between supply and demand, said US President’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. “Our position is that global recovery should not be threatened by disparity between supply and demand. Action must be taken, and we will work with consumers on this, “he told reporters. Sullivan added that the US is already interacting with China, India, South Korea, Japan and European countries. He suggested that the situation in the global fuel markets, where prices have risen in recent months, will be discussed by US President Joe Biden at meetings in Rome, where the G20 summit begins on Friday.

