There is a panic on Wall Street over inflation. How an investor can protect his portfolio :: News :: RBC Investments

More and more Wall Street representatives expect the current high inflation to drag on for a long time – at least until the end of 2022. We asked experts which strategy would be more suitable for an investor in these conditions

A rather long period of low inflation, which was observed last year in many countries of the world, in 2021 was replaced by a sharp rise in prices. By mid-2021, annual inflation in the United States reached a 13-year high of 5.4%, in the eurozone by September it rose to 3.4% against negative 0.3% in December, and in Russia from October 19 to October 25 it accelerated to 7 , 97%.

One of the reasons for the strong growth of inflation in the world is the trillion injections of world central banks into the economy, economists interviewed by The Wall Street Journal noted. Savings accumulated by the population during lockdowns and vaccinations, which allowed people to leave their homes and spend money, also contributed to the rise in prices, they said. All of this has sparked a surge in consumer demand, allowing many businesses to significantly raise prices.

Another reason for the rise in prices was serious disruptions in global production and supply chains after the pandemic, said Olga Belenkaya, head of the macroeconomic analysis department of the Finam financial group. This led to the fact that supply began to lag far behind demand.

The bottleneck effect (lack of materials, components, workers, increased delays and transportation costs) was exacerbated by excessive stimulation of demand in 2020–2021 in developed economies and accelerated policy of transition to clean energy in Europe and China, which became one of the reasons for acute shortages energy resources and caused a sharp rise in prices.

Stagflation is a mega-risk for the markets. What is it and how to protect investors



Wall Street warns – inflation is with us for a long time

The debate about how long inflation will last has been raging on Wall Street for months.

Some in the financial world believe that the rise in prices will be temporary. According to the founder of Ark Invest Katie Wood, high technologies will contribute to the normalization of prices – development in the field of artificial intelligence, new energy storage, robotics, blockchain and genomic sequencing. She announced this on Twitter in response to tweet Ilona Mask says that inflation will be high in the near future.

Inflation has flared in response to COVID-related supply chain bottlenecks and oil supply constraints but, IMHO, the powerful and converging deflationary forces associated with AI, energy storage (EVs!), Robotics, genomic sequencing, and blockchain technology will bend the curve. https://t.co/DxGLRWe2P6 – Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) October 26, 2021

However, more and more observers are inclined to expect that high rates of price growth are not a temporary effect of the pandemic – inflation will persist for at least two to three years. Last week, billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach is the head of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, which specializes in investing in

bonds

– said in an interview with CNBC that consumer price inflation in the United States is likely to remain high until the end of 2021, and in 2022 will not fall below 4%. The reason is high energy prices.

Co-founder of Twitter and fintech Square Jack Dorsey said last weekend that he expects the situation to get worse – in his opinion, the world is threatened with hyperinflation. “Hyperinflation will change everything … This is already happening” – wrote he on his Twitter, and in the comments added: “This will happen soon in the US, and therefore in the whole world.”

Hyperinflation is going to change everything. It’s happening. – jack⚡️ (@jack) October 23, 2021

Finally, famed activist investor Carl Icahn warned last week that markets will one day pay the price for the policies now being pursued by the Federal Reserve and the US Congress. Speaking on CNBC, he said that due to excessive money supply and rising inflation, US markets could face serious problems.

“We will reach a dead end. There will be a crisis. ” Karl Icahn warned markets about risks



The market is waiting for tapering

Last Friday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation could rise further due to supply chain disruptions. “I believe the time for tapering [программы скупки активов] it’s come, ”he said.

Now the Fed, as part of its quantitative easing (QE) policy, is pumping $ 120 billion a month into the markets, buying back Treasury bonds for $ 80 billion and mortgage bonds for $ 40 billion. As a result of these operations, the Fed’s balance sheet increased by $ 3.5 trillion over a year and a half and reached a record marks above $ 8 trillion.

The market expects the Fed to officially announce the start of a phased cut in the asset repurchase program after the November 2-3 meeting.

Buy the Dip strategy stops working

The market also began to react to the difficulties in the economy. Experts point out that the behavior and strategies of investors have begun to change noticeably lately. This, in particular, is indicated by the fact that the Buy the Dip strategy began to work much less frequently.

Vadim Merkulov, director of the analytical department of the investment company “Freedom Finance”, is sure that the acceleration of inflation is the main reason due to which there is a cooling towards the Buy the Dip strategy.

“Inflation costs are already reflected in the profits of companies. Many companies have started to cut their earnings forecasts. In our opinion, if the current trends continue, the Buy the Dip strategy becomes risky. The risk of rising interest rates remains high, in this regard, companies in the technology sector are the most vulnerable, since many of them do not generate profits, ”the expert says.

“The buy the dip strategy is a risk.” Why is it dangerous for investors



The head of the mixed assets department of British Janus Henderson Investors Paul O’Connor warned that next year could be a real test for the risky asset market. “The rise in commodity prices that we have seen this year is just a dress rehearsal for a big story next year,” when a boom in the services sector will drive up labor costs, he told Bloomberg.

The risk is that at some point, inflationary pressures will become so strong that they will force central banks to tighten policy more decisively, which is more problematic for risky assets, O’Connor said.

How to protect your portfolio from inflation:

diversification

, cash, gold and more

Grigory Zhirnov, andinvestment strategist at VTB My Investments: “In these conditions [высокая инфляция и резкое замедление роста экономики] an investor needs to have a diversified portfolio and be prepared for volatility in the coming months.

In the event of a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy in the United States, rates on US Treasury bonds (US Treasures) may continue to rise, which will put pressure on growth stocks (technology companies, biotechnology, etc.). At the same time, raw materials (metals, oil, gold) may be in high demand with further acceleration of inflation. “

Stanislav Kleschev, andinvestment strategist at VTB My Investments: “We believe that after the decline in recent months, gold and shares of gold mining companies are again becoming interesting. Money market funds are attractive, as well as Eurobonds of resource exporters from developing countries with strong credit profiles.

Against the background of increasing risks of

volatility

an increased share of free cash in portfolios is justified in the market. The upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting next week is perceived as a potential risk factor for global stock markets. “

Anton Sklovets, aFreedom Finance analyst: “If we are talking about inflation in Russia, then the tools that can help are:

stocks (in the long term, show growth that exceeds inflation);

investment in gold. Gold always acts as a protective haven and can be used as insurance against inflation;

bonds that may not fully compensate for currency weakening with a coupon;

investments in the American stock market, where inflation is not high in relation to other countries, there is a huge arsenal of instruments, for example, TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities), the face value of which is indexed to the size of inflation. “

Albert Koroev, Head of the Expert Department, BCS World of Investments: “With the growth of inflation and rates in the economy, bonds linked to market rates and the inflation rate itself become attractive. On the Russian market there are OFZs with coupons pegged to the RUONIA rate and OFZ-IN, the face value of which is indexed to the inflation rate ”.

Maxim Biryukov, senior analyst at Alfa Capital: “In a period of high inflation, shares of cyclical companies, especially resource companies, can be considered defensive. The securities of the financial sector are also suitable. If you are not afraid of an increase in rates, then the rate on the technical sector may well justify expectations – the companies in the sector are consistently showing high growth rates of revenue and profits, and there is no reason to expect a significant slowdown in this trend. “

A strategy to reduce the investor’s risks when a variety of assets and exchange-traded instruments independent of each other are purchased into the investment portfolio. With proper diversification, the investor’s overall risk will decrease and the potential return will increase.





Price volatility over a certain period of time. Financial indicator in financial risk management. It characterizes the trend of price volatility – a sharp fall or rise leads to an increase in volatility.

More details



Debt security, the owner of which has the right to receive from the person who issued the bond, its par value within the agreed period. In addition, the bond implies the right of the owner to receive a percentage of its par value or other property rights. Bonds are the equivalent of a loan and are similar in principle to the lending process. Both governments and private companies can issue bonds.

