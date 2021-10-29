https://ria.ru/20211029/sberbank-1756864015.html
There was a failure in the work of Sberbank services
Sberbank users in Russia report a failure in the operation of services, follows from the data on the Downdetector website, which monitors outages and outages on popular
MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Sberbank users in Russia report a service outage, according to data on the Downdetector website, which monitors outages and outages on popular Internet resources. As of 14.08 Moscow time, 189 complaints were recorded. According to the portal, failures are observed in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Izhevsk, Kazan and other cities. Most of the complaints come about the inability to transfer money (51%), and they are also dissatisfied with problems in online banking (26%) and mobile banking (23%). ).
