There was a failure in the work of Sberbank services

There was a failure in the work of the services of Sberbank – Russia news today

There was a failure in the work of Sberbank services

Sberbank users in Russia report a failure in the operation of services, follows from the data on the Downdetector website, which monitors outages and outages on popular … RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021

2021-10-29

2021-10-29T14: 31

2021-10-29T14: 31

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Sberbank users in Russia report a service outage, according to data on the Downdetector website, which monitors outages and outages on popular Internet resources. As of 14.08 Moscow time, 189 complaints were recorded. According to the portal, failures are observed in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Izhevsk, Kazan and other cities. Most of the complaints come about the inability to transfer money (51%), and they are also dissatisfied with problems in online banking (26%) and mobile banking (23%). ).

