Three interesting papers for the next week

Unipro

Next week, the company will have two important events at once. First, Unipro is to publish its 3Q2021 IFRS financials. The numbers are expected to be strong due to higher CDA payments from the launch of power unit 3 at Berezovskaya GRES, as well as higher energy consumption and prices. As part of the release, information on future dividends will be important.

Secondly, on November 2, a meeting of the board of directors on dividends for 9 months of 2021 will take place. Its results are likely to be published the next day, along with the financial report. Based on the dividend plans outlined by the company, one can expect 0.19 rubles. per share, which corresponds to about 7% dividend yield.

The technical picture in the shares of Unipro is neutral. With the cycle of rising interest rates, investor demand for securities has dropped significantly, low-volatility sideways consolidation, which is natural for securities, remains. Locally, securities are reduced from the minimum by 2.82 rubles. A good braking zone is already close, in the region of 2.68–2.7 rubles. It can be assumed that it will not be easy to pass this zone without negative news.



Rosseti Lenenergo-up

On November 2, the publication of the financial report according to RAS Rosseti Lenenergo is expected. For investors, the report on Russian standards is especially important, since dividends on preferred shares depend on net income under RAS. The results are expected to be moderately positive amid rising energy consumption, while profit growth may not be as strong as in the first half of the year, due to high volumes of technological connection in the third quarter of 2021.

The technical picture in preferred shares is mixed. On the one hand, the securities are moving in a local upward trend, there are no signs of overheating according to the oscillators, the rise can be continued. On the other hand, according to the RSI on the daily interval, bearish divergence can be noted, which indicates the weakness of buyers. Recent spikes up to 190 rubles. per share were associated with a surge in volatility in the third tier among low-liquid shares of energy companies. The reasons for the strong growth of securities, despite the expectations of high dividend yield at the end of 2021, are difficult to identify. In the face of an increase in the key rate, conservative dividend stories may be in low demand.



GC “Mother and Child”

The company will present its operating results for the third quarter of 2021 on November 1. Bed-days are expected to grow on the back of an increase in the utilization of the Lapino-2 complex. The focus is on the management’s comments on the company’s involvement in the treatment of coronavirus patients, updates on the Lapino-3 and Lapino-5 projects.

The technical view on stocks is predominantly neutral. In recent months, the paper went into sideways consolidation with a lower border of 800 rubles. The border is blurred from above, but the nearest resistance is now 860 rubles. With its breakdown, the possibility of movement to a local maximum of 920 rubles will open.



