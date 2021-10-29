Tinkov called the court decision in the USA humane

The court approved the settlement agreement between Tinkov and the US Department of Justice. The businessman paid more than $ 500 million and will spend a year under supervision, without a real deadline

Oleg Tinkov

(Photo: Simon Dawson / Bloomberg)



Billionaire and founder of TSC Group (owns Tinkoff Bank) Oleg Tinkov called the decision of the American court humane, which approved the settlement agreement between the businessman and the tax department of the US Department of Justice for $ 509 million. Tinkov’s words were conveyed to reporters by his representative.

“The last two years have been very difficult for me and my family. Therefore, it is especially important for me that this story is now left behind. I am extremely grateful that we managed to reach a humane settlement of the issue with the US authorities, and I regret what happened, ”Tinkov said.

He also added that he is “immensely grateful” to family and friends for their support.

Earlier, the District Court of Northern California approved the settlement agreement between Tinkov and the US Department of Justice’s tax department. The billionaire pledged to pay the American authorities $ 509 million: $ 449 million is the amount of compensation (initial tax liabilities of $ 248.5 million, interest on them and a fine for fraud of about $ 100 million), the rest is additional tax liabilities that Tinkov has admitted for himself. The businessman has already paid the entire amount.