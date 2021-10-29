Tom Cruise’s Porsche 928 from Risky Business to be auctioned off

Auction house Barrett-Jackson will be auctioning an interesting Porsche 928 this fall. This coupe was featured in Risky Business, a 1983 American youth comedy in which Tom Cruise played one of his first big roles.

According to the plot of the tape, the hero of Cruise, high school student Joel Goodson, who lives with his parents, drives his father’s car and gets into all kinds of trouble. In fact, there were several “nine hundred and twenty-eighths” on the set, but it was the copy that is going to be auctioned off that received the most screen time, including in the chase scene in which the protagonist is being chased by a crazy “pimp-killer”.

And it was on this Porsche 928 that Tom Cruise learned to ride with a “handle”. A useful skill, which later came in handy for the actor more than once, especially on the set of the Mission Impossible film series, in which his character, agent Ethan Hunt, rides on anything.

The Porsche 928, which debuted in 1977, was equipped for the North American market with a 222-horsepower version of the 4.5-liter V8, which made it possible to develop 97 km / h in 6.5 seconds and accelerate to a maximum of 230 km / h. After filming, the compartment from Risky Business was in a private collection, periodically taking part in various exhibitions. It will be possible to bargain for it on September 18th.

It has been rumored for several years that Porsche wants to launch a modern 928 on a shortened Panamera platform – the so-called 929. A coupe and convertible with a 2 + 2 seating arrangement could compete with the BMW 8 Series family and the new Mercedes-AMG SL.